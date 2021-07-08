RICHARD "RICK" EARL MESSER, 61, passed into the arms of the angles to be reunited with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 6, 2021.
"CALL ME THE BREEZE"
He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and attended one year at Marshall University.
Rick brought joy, light, laughter and love to all he met. He was the most gentle and kind soul, gone much too soon. Rick was a precious father, son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ferrell Messer; mother, Anna Messer; and sister, Alice Thibodeaux.
Rick is survived by his son, Ryan Colton Messer; three brothers, Cliff Messer, John Messer and Everett Messer; two sisters, Ernestine Linn and Brenda Schmitt; along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind loves in Melissa Parsons and her family.
Our hearts are broken, but Rick will live on in our memories forever. Rest well sweet Rick, until we meet again.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at Dunbar First Baptist Church.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar First Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.