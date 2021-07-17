RICHARD ROYALL SAYRE, 71, of Leon, WV, passed away July 13, 2021 in Cabell Huntington Hospital of injuries sustained in an accident on his property. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, July 23, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at the Baden Community Center, Leon. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.