RICHARD ROYALL SAYRE, 71, of Leon, WV, passed away July 13, 2021 in Cabell Huntington Hospital of injuries sustained in an accident on his property. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, July 23, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at the Baden Community Center, Leon. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

