RICHARD SHAUN BAILEY, 43, of Sissonville went home to be with his heavenly father September 7, 2021. He was a licensed plumber, electrician, and general tradesman.
He is survived by his mother, Terri Walker; wife, Danielle Bailey; daughters, Alexis, Abigail and Autumn Bailey; sister, Angel Bailey; sister-in-law, Jaclyn Raines; his brother-in-law, Nick Milem; nephews, Dylan and Caleb Milem; Silas Raines-Bailey; nieces Ashley Pridemore, Janice and Shelby Roberts, Hailey Harr; great niece Peyton Maxwell; great nephew, Niko Greene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Bailey; grandmother, Phyllis Bailey; grandfather, Earley Bailey; maternal grandparents Billy and Edith Jones.
Richard was born on November 29, 1977 in Charleston, WV. He was a graduate of Temple of Faith Christian School. He was a life long member of Kelly's Creek Community Church. Shaun was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed Coaching Softball, Basketball, Soccer and being his kids biggest cheerleader. His hobbies included hunting, playing guitar and singing and watching football. He had the biggest heart and always made everyone laugh. He never knew a stranger. His biggest joy was being able to watch his three beautifully talented daughters play ball. He will be missed by many. He will always be loved and never forgotten.
A special thank you to the staff of CAMC Memorial ER, and Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home.
A Celebration of life will be held at Sissonville High School Softball Field at Noon Saturday, September 11, 2021 with Rev. Jarod Price officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services. Please everyone come out and celebrate his life with us. Let's give him one more celebration on the Softball Field.
In keeping with his request his body will be cremated after services.
Following services there will be a gathering of friends and family at Kellys Creek Baptist.