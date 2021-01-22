RICHARD SMITH went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a short illness.
Born Jan. 15, 1955, he was 66 years old. Richard was a paramedic for over 37 years for Boone County, and a firefighter for over 25 years for Danville Volunteer Fire Department.
He loved his community and always wanted to serve them. He loved four-wheeling and telling jokes and stories. He always had a smile on his face.
He was married to his best friend, Kathy Kennedy Smith, for 46 years, and they had been in each other's lives for more than 50 years. They lived in Madison, W.Va.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Edith Nelson Smith.
Surviving is one sister: Glenda (Ervin) Webb of Madison, W.Va.; one brother: David Smith of Madison; father- and mother-in-law: James and Loretta Kennedy of Madison; sister-in-law: Nancy (Larry) Martin of Princeton, W.Va.; brother-in-law: Michael (Amy) Kennedy of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved and were the light of his life.
A walk thru visitation will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV, on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Richard believed, and with that promise it's not goodbye, but see you later.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.