RICHARD "SONNY" BAILEY, 75, born February 6, 1946, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 19, 2021.
He retired from DuPont Chemical Plant after 30 plus years of service. Sonny was an avid WVU Mountaineer football fan, a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Brenda Lou Bailey; son Carl Lee Bailey; daughter, Lisa Ann Garrett; grandsons, Juston Lee Bailey and Joshua Lee Bailey; great-grandson, Landon Lee Bailey; great-granddaughters, Layla Jean Bailey and Odessa Sunni Jade Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Father Leon Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Cobb Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. To honor his memory, WVU attire is encouraged for those attending.