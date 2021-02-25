Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD "SONNY" BAILEY, 75, born February 6, 1946, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. To honor his memory, WVU attire is encouraged for those attending.