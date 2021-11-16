RICHARD SPENCE, of Cowen, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 8, 1935 on Fork Mountain in Richwood, he was the son of the late Tom Ira Spence and Dake Trescott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Dale (Short) Spence; daughter, Charolette Ann Spence; grandson, Jeremy Lough; brothers: Paul, Roy, Seibert, Evert, Bill, Russell, and Denver Spence; sisters: Jessie, Bessie, Hazel, and Ruth; father and mother-in-law: Grafton and Callie (Williams) Short; sisters-in-law: Virgie Sill and Helen Short; brother-in-law, Jim Short; and his ramp buddies: Jack and Nancy Trescott.
Richard was a woodsman for many years before going to work in the coal mines. He retired from Julianna Coal Company in 1996.
Richard enjoyed camping with his family. He was an avid hunter and loved his hunting dogs. He especially enjoyed coon hunting and squirrel hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons; David (Lauri) Spence, Ronald (Becky) Spence all of Cowen; daughters: Billie (David) Durham of Glade View, Dale (John) Holcomb of Cowen, Martha (Charles Smith) Spence of Upperglade, Wilma (Butch) Lough of Upperglade; nephew, Mike (Jackie) Spence of Ohio (who were always faithful to call and come to visit); 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services to remember Richard and all of the good times will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Alex Williams Cemetery, Cranberry Ridge. Friends may join the family for visitation from noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home.