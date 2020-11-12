Richard Standish

RICHARD "RICK" MILES STANDISH, 73 of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, WV to Cecil and Katherine Standish. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Miles Standish; and son, Richard Adam Standish.
Rick graduated from Dunbar High School in 1967. He had a successful career as a mechanical designer for many local engineering firms, including Clingenpeel, McBrayer & Associates, Harper Engineering, and Thrasher Engineering. Rick was raised by Christian parents and was baptized at age 34. He was a member of Nitro Church of Christ for many years, and later at Hurricane Church of Christ.
Surviving are his loving wife, Vera Mae Standish of Nitro; daughters, Amanda Gianola (John) of Charleston, and Ashley Standish of Charleston; mother, Katherine Standish of Nitro; sister, Diann Beckman (Ervin) of New Martinsville; brother, Robert "Bruce" Standish (Beth) of Nitro; grandchildren: Raegan, Jack, Luke, Henry, Donovan, Gabby, and one on the way; niece, Sarah Barnes (Matt) of Teays Valley; grandniece, Lucy; grandnephew, Grant; special family member, Samantha Simms (Richard) and their children, Aydan and Bryor all of Nitro; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 13 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
You may visit Rick's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
