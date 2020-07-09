Richard Wade Slater

Richard Wade Slater
SYSTEM

RICHARD WADE SLATER was born August 15, 1934, in Kanawha county, WV. Richard passed peacefully at his home in St. Albans, WV, on July 7, 2020.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Albert D. Slater; mother, Grace M. McVey Slater; sister, Jacqueline Slater Seelbach; brother, Keith Slater; and sister-in-law, Linda Slater.

Survived by his loving wife, Del P. Slater; daughter Pam Slater and son-in-law Don McClellen of Texas; Son Steve Slater and daughter-in-law Mary Slater of Charleston; step daughter Lavada Mason Williamson and late husband Harvey Williamson of Fort Myers, FL; step sons Johnie Mason and wife Brenda Mason of Fort Myers, FL, Mark Mason, and wife Rebecca Mason of Dunbar, WV; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Richard was an Army veteran, graduated from Nitro High School and attended Marshall University. He belonged to the Pipefitters Union and retired as a Commercial Refrigeration Technician from Honeywell and York Refrigeration.

Richard Slater was a devoted Christian and family man. He belonged to Marlaing Church of Christ.

Services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes, WV, Friday, July 10, at 12 p.m., with visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.

Online condolences can be made by visiting TylerMountainFuneralHome.com.

