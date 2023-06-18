Thank you for Reading.

Richard Wayne Brown
SYSTEM

RICHARD WAYNE BROWN, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Born on June 23, 1939. Richard, also known as "Wickie," was born to Sybil and Margaret Louise (Jackson) Brown of London, West Virginia.

He graduated from George P. Phenix High School (Hampton, Virginia) in 1957 and attended the Hampton Institute thereafter. Richard went on to serve four years in the U.S. Army and member of its Bugle Corps. He then returned to West Virginia and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from the West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery. With the union of Richard Brown and Elveria (Cunningham) Brown-Goolsby, three children were born. It also marked the beginning of a long career teaching music and serving as a band director in Kanawha County schools for 35 years.

Tags