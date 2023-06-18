RICHARD WAYNE BROWN, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Born on June 23, 1939. Richard, also known as "Wickie," was born to Sybil and Margaret Louise (Jackson) Brown of London, West Virginia.
He graduated from George P. Phenix High School (Hampton, Virginia) in 1957 and attended the Hampton Institute thereafter. Richard went on to serve four years in the U.S. Army and member of its Bugle Corps. He then returned to West Virginia and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from the West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery. With the union of Richard Brown and Elveria (Cunningham) Brown-Goolsby, three children were born. It also marked the beginning of a long career teaching music and serving as a band director in Kanawha County schools for 35 years.
After retiring, he met the love of his life Joyce and were joined in marriage on December 21, 2009. He inspired students and believed all children should master an instrument. He also served as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church of London and Hansford Missionary Baptist church. In addition, he was steep in history especially West Virginia. He was a wonderful husband and father who never knew a stranger and loved making people laugh.
He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce (Duncan) Brown, sister Shirley "Chunky" Brown-Curtis, Sons Norman Wayne Brown of London, WV and Loren Edward Brown of San Diego, CA, and daughter Margaret Yvette Brown of Institute, WV; three grandsons and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lloyd Brown, Kenny Arlan Brown, Ronald "Stooche" Brown, Lawrence "Chickie" Brown, and sister Dorothy "Bunny" Brown-Shannon-Knight.
Visitation and services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hansford First Missionary Baptist Church at 1218 Kanawha Street, Hansford, WV 25103. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m., until Noon, Services begins at Noon, with Reverend Carl Day officiating. Entombment will immediately follow the services at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.