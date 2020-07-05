It is with great sadness that the family of RICHARD WAYNE CARTER, known to his friends and family as Rick, announces his passing, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 69 years.
Rick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Doris, and his children, son Jason Carter and wife Katie and their sons, Blake and Brady of Jarrell, Texas, and daughter Renee Danek and husband Jerry and their daughter, Callie of Gouldbusk, Texas. Rick will also be forever remembered by his brothers, Ronald Carter and wife Jeannie of Sissonville, West Virginia, Pastor Randall Carter and wife Peggy of Nitro, West Virginia, Rodney Carter and wife Lena of South Charleston, West Virginia, and his sister, Robin Hammack and husband John of Scott Depot, West Virginia. Left to honor Rick's memory are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Rick spent a large part of his youth on 5th Avenue in Charleston, as well as playing baseball at Legion Field in North Charleston. Rick attended Stonewall Jackson High School, graduating in 1969. Rick joined the United States Army after graduation and was stationed in Texas, where he met Doris Leschber of Thrall, Texas, at which point he decided to marry and remain in Texas for the rest of his life.
Rick began his career as a machinist after his time in the military. His career as a machinist took him to Westinghouse, Lockheed, and after 20 years with Paradigm Metals, Rick retired as Production Manager in 2016.
"Poppy," as his grandchildren fondly called him, enjoyed the special times they spent together. He always found ways to mess with them and especially enjoyed playing board games with them and winning. Playing golf and fishing with friends and family was a special time for Rick. He also enjoyed wood working as a hobby, yard work and especially "The Farm." Rick and Doris loved traveling and enjoyed many trips together to various states and beaches. The peaceful atmosphere of the ocean was a special draw for their relaxation together.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, 393 North IH 35, Georgetown, Texas 78627. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, FM 972 Walburg, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Richard can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church and St. Jude.
Pallbearers: Joe Calhoun, Victor Guerra, Eric Pouncey, Jimmy Proctor, Corey Strmiska, Joel Taylor.