RICHARD WAYNE HODGES, 57, of Dawes, passed away July 19, 2020, at home. In honoring Richard's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services. Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.