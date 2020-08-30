RICHARD WILLIAMS "DICK" CARDOT, resident of Beverly, passed away quietly in his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He had been in declining health for some time.
Dick was born in Swickley, PA on July 13, 1933 and was the only son of Leonard B. and Dorothy W. Cardot, both of whom preceded him in death.
On August 3, 1963 he was married to the late Martha Jean Quick Cardot at 1st Presbyterian Church, Charleston, WV. They would be married for 57 years and become parents to three children. Martha preceded him in death on August 5, 2019
An attorney by profession, Dick was a dedicated family and community man. His personal and professional interests spanned the breadth of religion, community service, community based mental health, justice advocacy, progressive political involvement and a love of fishing that bordered on obsession.
He graduated from Flemington, High School in 1951, Potomac State College in 1953, WVU in 1960 and WVU Law School in 1969. The primary focus of his law practice was Social Security disability, Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury, and Appellate practice. He was a member of the Association of American Trial Lawyers, American Bar Association, West Virginia State Bar, West Virginia Law School Association (Past President), Randolph County Bar, (Past president), and the West Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, (Past President).
Dick was a constant advocate for community based behavioral health. He was Past President and member of the Board of Directors: Appalachian Community Health Center from the early 1970's until his death; Past Member of the Governor's Task Force on Mental Health; Community Director of Board of Directors of the National Council of Community Mental Health Centers (NCCMHC). Additionally Dick was also Organizer and Past President of the Randolph County Meals on Wheels; Past Member of the Board of Trustees of the United Fund; Past Lieutenant Governor of West Virginia District of Kiwanis; Deacon and Elder at the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church; Past President of the West Virginia University College of Law Foundation; member of Tyrian Chapter No. 13 R.A.M.; Kanawha Commandry No. 4, Knights of Templar; Tiskelwah, Chapter No. 45, Order of the Eastern Star; Kanawha Lodge 20 AF & AM; A.A.O.N.M.S., Wheeling, WV; Veteran of the 5th Infantry Division; and American Legion Post No. 29.
Richard's life-long avocation was fishing. He would drop a hook in a mudhole if he thought a fish might be lurking in the shadows. He built two ponds on his farm, kept a flyrod in the trunk of his car and had been known to drive to Richmond, VA just for a good sale on fishing reels. He loved the Outer Banks in December, Lake Ontario in May, but more than anyplace in the world, his heart was always over the Allegheny Hole on the Greenbrier River near Caldwell, WV. Few activities gave him more joy than teaching a grandchild (or any child) how to fish. His favorite sound was the warble of a jitterbug gliding along the surface of a river at the last light of day. His last favorite number was 840.
Dick is survived his three children, Guy Richard Cardot (Aimee) of Beverly, WV, Maria Louise Cardot Lane (Tim) of Montpelier, VA, Margaret Anne Cardot (Mike) of Richmond, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Elise, Richie, Sam, Isaac, Max, Henry and Nora; three step-grandsons, Erik, Andrew, and Casey; one sister-in-law Mary Ellen Dawkins (Bill); one nephew, John Walton Reynolds; and one niece, Rebecca Reynolds Heath.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will not be scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to give donations to Appalachian Community Health Center, Elkins Kiwanis Club or the David memorial Presbyterian Church.