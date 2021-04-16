Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD WOODRUM, 72, of Mt. Nebo, WV passed at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the White Funeral Home in Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

