RICHARD WOODRUM, 72, of Mt. Nebo, WV passed at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the White Funeral Home in Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.
