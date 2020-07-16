RICK DUNN JR., 45, of Sissonville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
