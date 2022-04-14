RICK TOTTEN, 67, of Cabin Creek, WV went home to be his Lord, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bernard and Goldie Totten; Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Bill and Janice Williams; sisters, Mavis and Bonnie; brother, Larry.
Rick was a proud coal miner of forty years and loyal member of the UMWA. He worked for a series of underground mines before retiring.
While working, he formed many life-long friendships with his co-workers and invested in his job while learning from them. He was a highly devoted employee who had a daily exemplary work ethic.
Rick gave his heart to Christ and led through example for the rest of his life. He was an active supporter of his home church, Giles Church of God of Prophecy and was quietly responsible for many of the renovations and projects for the church. He served God, paid his tithes, and loved unconditionally.
Nothing was impossible for him, and he would always make a way for the need.
When he saw an open door of opportunity to help support and better his church, he would.
Rick was known to do anything from cutting grass and washing windows, to leading major renovations, purchasing treats for holidays, and so much more for the Giles COGOP. Many times, he would take take it upon himself to be at the church working when nobody knew.
It was his outward way of serving the Lord and giving back to God.
He was quiet but had the funniest sense of humor to those around him. Rick was the kindest, most patient, ready to fight for his girls, man. He was the epitome of compassion and integrity and the ideal husband, daddy, and papaw to his family.
While a coal miner by trade, his life took on many roles as a teacher and mentor, who shared his knowledge and skills with all. He was an active hunter, brilliant mechanic and a master of home repairs and transformations.
No matter of time of day, or how busy or tired he was, he would help anyone who needed it. Never complained and always forgiving, he was the prime example of what a human should be.
He was a highly respected member of the community and an avid WVU football fan.
Rick's memory is carried on through his beloved wife of 43 years, Darlene Totten; his daughters, Kelly Totten-Martin, and Andrea Totten; and his cherished grand-daughter, Taylor Martin.
He was our hero, our buddy who loved us unconditionally, and knew how loved he was. Even in his weakest of moments, he was, and will forever be, the strongest man we know.
He is also survived by siblings, Raymond Totten (Shirlen), Bernice Orlando (Lou), Cathy Slazyk (Raul), Iris Conde, Mike Totten (Sandy), Rita Davis, and many nieces and nephews.
We want to thank all those at CAMC Memorial who treasured him as their own family: 3 West, SVIMC, CPICU, the ER staff, therapists and assistants, and his physicians who took immaculate care of him and made him feel like royalty throughout his journey. He was blessed with so many angels in his life. We want to recognize, and thank, Penny Ramsey, Melissa Miller-Irving, Beth Beverlin, Choice Home Medical, Gary Hancock, Jerry Baldwin, Mike Bellew for always being by our side. Our heartfelt appreciations to Sandy Tingle, who was a critical part of his support system and a dear friend that walked with him every step of the way. We also want to thank the Mountain Springs Baptist Church of Piedmont, South Carolina who he welcomed into his home weekly as part of his church family; and a special thanks to Rainbow Floral for always assisting our family at our time of need.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m., at the Giles Church of God of Prophecy at Cabin Creek, WV. Bill Williams and Bonita Jedlicka are officiating the service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is honoring the Totten Family.