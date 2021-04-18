RICKEY ALAN KING 60, of Buffalo passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center following a short illness. He was a member of the Winfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a longtime employee of Putnam County Schools. Rick was giving, caring, didn't know a stranger and was loved by all.
Born December 22, 1960 in Dayton OH, he was the son of Pauline Spencer King and the late Robert Leon King.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Toni Fultz King; son, Aaron King (Brianne Cochran) of Evans; daughter, Amanda King of Buffalo; grandchildren, Lincoln and Kaleb King of Evans; sister, Penny (Rick) May of Huber Heights OH; brothers, Terry (Lisa) King of Waynesville OH and Jeff King of Dayton OH.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, Rick's Memorial Service will be held Virtually using Zoom Video Conferencing at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 with Alejandro Flores officiating. To attend the memorial service, send a simple email request ("I wish to attend Rick's Memorial Service") to RickKingmemorial@gmail.com, and the link to attend will be sent to you. Deadline to request a link is Friday, April 23, 2021.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.