RICKY A. "RICK" BOSTIC, 65 of Carbon went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 11, 2021.
Rick was a kind, loving husband, father, brother and papaw. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a retired coal miner and longtime member of the Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his Dad: William "Ernest" Bostic, Mother: Minnie Pearl Layton Bostic and Sister: Frances "Kitty" Foster.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 1/2 years: Mary, his daughters: Kim (Art) McCormick of Campbells Creek, Crystie (Aaron) Bostic of Carbon, son: Ricky Bostic II at home, grandsons: Colby McCormick of Campbells Creek, Chase Bostic of Carbon, granddaughter: Kylee McCormick of Campbells Creek, sister: Tish Jarrell, brothers: Larry (Wanda) Bostic, Wayne (Kathy) Bostic, Ken (Vicki) Bostic, Roger (Tee) Bostic, Jeff (Danette) Bostic, special friends: Kenny "Whiteboy" White and Ruby, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be loved and missed forever.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.