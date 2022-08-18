Thank you for Reading.

RICKY ALLEN DUIGUID, 57, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born June 23, 1965, in Charleston, to Earl Arthur and Bernice McCauling Duiguid.

Ricky lived in Charleston his entire life but resided in Huntington, WV, for the past couple of years while receiving care. Known by his friends as "Roll Dog", he was a chef and barber to many. Ricky loved to cook and enjoyed spending time outside. He cherished watching football games at Laidley Field and was the biggest WVU fan ever.

