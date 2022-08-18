RICKY ALLEN DUIGUID, 57, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born June 23, 1965, in Charleston, to Earl Arthur and Bernice McCauling Duiguid.
Ricky lived in Charleston his entire life but resided in Huntington, WV, for the past couple of years while receiving care. Known by his friends as "Roll Dog", he was a chef and barber to many. Ricky loved to cook and enjoyed spending time outside. He cherished watching football games at Laidley Field and was the biggest WVU fan ever.
Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Earl Duiguid.
Ricky is survived by his son, Ricky Duiguid Burnett, Baltimore, MD, daughters, Rickell Barrett, Latasha Barrett, and Alicia Peters, all of Charleston, WV, grandson, KJ Darden, brothers, Herman Duiguid (Nancy), James Duiguid, and Jerry Duiguid, all of Charleston, WV, and Curtis McNeil, Tucson, AZ, sisters, Delores Duiguid and Mary Duiguid, both of Charleston, WV, many nieces, and ex-wife, Tonya L Barrett.
If there is anything Ricky would want everyone to take away from his homegoing service is to get life right. He would always say to his daughters, "Stay ready so you never have to get ready."
Homegoing services will be Friday, August 19, 2022, Noon, at The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, 500 29th St., Charleston. Visitation is 11 a.m., to Noon. Interment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.