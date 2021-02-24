RICKY ALLEN MOORE, 60, of Dixie passed away February 20, 2021. He was born February 7, 1961 in Montgomery to the late Everette Moore and Ernestine "Maggie" Parrish Moore of Smithers. Along with his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother James Moore.
He is survived by his mother Maggie Moore of Smithers; daughter Christina Davis and her husband Kevin of Nitro; his grandchildren Demetria Foster, D'Mitrius Johnson, J'Mace Johnson, D'Mitrik Johnson; great grandchild Kameron Cousins; sister Pam Schoolcraft of Smithers; brothers, Ronnie Moore and wife Pat of East Bank, Gary Wayne Moore; partner Bill Briganti of Lewes, Delaware; sister-in-law Jane Moore of Oak Hill; along with several nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes there will be no services. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is honored to assist the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com