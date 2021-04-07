RICKY ALLEN SPINKS, 65, of Crawley, WV passed Saturday April 3, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane, WV following a sudden illness.
Rick was born May 1, 1955 in Clintonville and was the son of Anna Laura Flint Spinks and the late Wilford A. Spinks. Also, preceding Rick in death is his Father-in-law James D. Steele.
He was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church, but attended West Point Baptist Church in Asbury, WV. Ricky graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 1973. While in high school he started working with the Kroger Company and retired as head grocery clerk in the spring of 2019. He was a lifetime member of the NRA with Benefactor status. Rick loved fishing and target shooting and was an excellent gunsmith.
Rick loved spending time with his "best friend" Sawyer and he was looking forward to loving on his new grandchildren.
In addition to his mother Anna Laura Spinks of Crawley; he is survived by his wife Juanita "Spunky" Steele Spinks; daughters Ashli Marie Bartlett (Reney) of Palm Bay, Fl. and Rikki Lynn Parker (Eric) of Eleanor, WV; grandsons Aiden Parker and Sawyer Parker of Eleanor and Emery Bartlett due in May; granddaughters Rianna and Peyton Bartlett of Peoria, AZ, and Celia Parker of Eleanor; sister Brenda Buis (Terry) of Tallmadge, OH; brothers Berry Spinks (Cindy) of Winchester, VA and Terry Spinks (Anne) of Port Charlotte, FL; Mother-in-law Rolonda Steele of West Melbourne, FL; Brother-in-law Mike Steele (Lisa) of West Melbourne, FL; Sister-in-law Kelly Hutchinson (Mike) of Charleston, WV, Grandfather-in-law Herbert Walker of Diamond, WV, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Rick will be held on Sunday April 11, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Rev. Ron Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Crawley, WV.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday April 10, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
A special Memorial service will be held this summer at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg for family and friends that are unable to attended services this weekend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggestions that memorial contributions be made to West Point Baptist Church mission fund; c/o Karen Lemons, 754 Claude Miller Road, Asbury, WV 24916
In keeping with COVID 19 regulations people in attendance should wear masks and social distance.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements
Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com