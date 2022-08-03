Ricky Allen Williams Aug 3, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICKY ALLEN WILLIAMS, 72, of Seth, WV passed away August 1, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Ricky Allen Williams Seth Pass Away Funeral Home Danville Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr. William Albert Basham Blank Joseph F. Cornwell Blank Nazira Joseph Wilfred A. (Corky) Smith Jr. William Preston Pierce Christian Michael Walroth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday