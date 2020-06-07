RICKY EUGENE ROLLINS, 66, of Clendenin, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his daughter's home from complications of lung cancer. He fought a hard battle and eventually won, for his Heavenly Father received him into his arms to suffer no more.
He was the son of the late Earl and Mildred Rollins of Clendenin.
Rick was a good and hardworking man. He enjoyed being around his kids and grandkids. He also loved to fish and metal detector hunt. He read his bible daily.
He is survived by his two children, Kevin (Erin) Rollins and Heather (Anthony Sr.) LeGrant, both of St. Albans; five grandchildren, Anthony LeGrant Jr., Nichole Rollins, Dameon Miller, Brooke Rollins, and Ava Fortney; sisters, Rosemary Hammons of Clendenin, Betty (David) Harper of Clendenin, Joy (Bill) Smith of Clendenin; brother, Jack Rollins of Marmet; and many nieces and nephews.
Ricky's Favorite verse: Ephesians 4:32 "And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you." --- Rest in peace my forever friend.
A service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Rucker Cemetery, Jordan Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.