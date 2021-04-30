RICKY HAROLD GOFF, 57 of Kenna, left this world to go to his Heavenly Home on April 28, 2021 following an extended illness.
He was born March 19, 1964 in Charleston, son of the late William Goff and Beulah "Dell" Fields Goff. Rick was a member of the Class of 1983 at Ripley High School. He was a Mason by trade, and the owner and operator of Goff Masonry. Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great joy in supporting and watching his children in sports.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Melissa Koontz Goff; son Correy Goff (Andrea) of Elkview daughter Kyra Goff (and fiancee Morgan Graves) of Kenna; sisters, Sherry (David) Skeen of Frozen Camp and April (Bill) Smithson of Ravenswood;
Funeral Service will be 7 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Al Mendez, Aaron Jones and Bradley Goodwin officiating. Friends may call on the family from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico, at a later date.
While inside the funeral home, please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com