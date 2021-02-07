RICKY LANHAM, 70, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from complications from COPD.
Ricky was a retiree of Coca-Cola and Teamster's Local 175 with 36 years of service. He served in the US Navy in Radio Communications in Norfolk, VA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Celcia of 31 years; his four children, Tiffany, Sunshine, Robbie, and Angel; and nine grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Graveside services will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill, with Pastor Brandon Robert Moll officiating.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."
Due to Covid-19 guidelines for those wishing to attend services, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, will be assisting the family.