RICKY MAY, 68, of Spencer, passed away May. 14, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May. 22, at Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.