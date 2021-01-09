RICKY P. NELSON Sr., 66, of Seth, WV went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2021.
He was born on October 24, 1954 to J.P. Nelson and Helen (Stover) Nelson. He was a lifelong resident of Coal River.
Ricky leaves behind to continue his memory his wife of 45 years, Patti (Protan) Nelson. His son Ricky Paul Nelson II and his daughter-in-law Alaina Nelson as well as his granddaughter Ruby, whom he loved dearly. He was also survived by his sister Judy Nelson (Gerald) and his sisters-in-law; Linda Anderson (Gerald), Brenda Viars (George), and Peggy Chapman (John). Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He had countless friends that he cherished.
Ricky was a very talented man who was skilled in electrical, carpentry, and welding work. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, golfing, and fishing. He also loved bluegrass and enjoyed playing the banjo and singing. Ricky coached his son from tee- ball through senior league baseball and touched many lives. He was also a proud member of the UMWA for over 40 years.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., and service will follow at 2 p.m., at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV with Rev. Ronnie Santonio and Rev. Ricky Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude or to Hospice.
