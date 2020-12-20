Gage Xavier Ripley
Jameson Aries Long
RISA MAE SAUNDERS and her children, Gage Xavier Ripley and Jameson Aries Long, all of Elkview, West Virginia, departed this life and entered into the arms of our Lord and Savior on December 13, 2020.
Risa was born to proud parents Timothy Saunders and Charlotte Rigney Saunders on July 28, 1981 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Risa was a 1999 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview, WV.
Risa was a homemaker, but that entailed being a baker, loving friend, boo boo kisser, and her most proud and loved job was that of being a mother. Risa enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her children. She always found a kind word to say, was always thoughtful of others and was Daddy's little girl, the sunshine in his day. Risa could bake a cake like nobody's business, and always presented one for a celebration (which was very much appreciated since they were the best cakes, made with love). Risa always made the best of any situation; she enjoyed making others smile and hearing the laughter of her children and her family.
In 2019, she married her husband Daniel (Dan) Long. When they met only a few short years before, Daniel swept her off of her feet and together they raised three young boys.
Left to cherish her memories are her father, Timothy Saunders (Kelly) of Ripley WV, Aunts, Uncles, Step brothers & sisters, many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and her oldest son.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Rigney Saunders, her grandmother Ruby Mae Saunders, her sons Gage Ripley and Jameson Long, and her husband Daniel Long.
GAGE XAVIER RIPLEY, was born on November 13, 2008 in Charleston, West Virginia.
He enjoyed playing video games, archery, building forts, castles, and other creations with his Lego blocks. Gage had a contagious smile and loved to help others. He enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, and spending time with his brothers, cousins, and friends. Gage loved to help bake, especially cookies. Gage was honored with a 240 Club for Archery for Elk Elementary Archery Club as well as many other awards for his natural talent in archery. He enjoyed using his imagination and was always up for having a good belly laugh.
Left to cherish his memories is his grandfather, Timothy Saunders (Kelly), of Ripley WV, Great Aunts, Step Aunts and Uncles, and many cousins and friends, and an older brother.
JAMESON ARIES LONG, 3, was born to parents Risa Saunders and Daniel Long, on September 18, 2017 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Jameson enjoyed singing & dancing to silly songs, watching Paw Patrol, and building Lego forts and buildings with his brother. Jameson was an active little boy who loved making silly faces to elicit giggles from others, and was his Paw Paw's little buddy, his pride and joy and he always wanted to help his Paw Paw. Jameson could light up a room with his contagious smile and bright eyes.
Left to cherish his memories are his Paw Paw, Timothy Saunders (Kelly), of Ripley WV, his Grandparents Doug and Sue Long , an older brother and sister, great Aunts, Step Aunts and Uncles, and many cousins and friends and his oldest brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Risa Saunders and Daniel Long, his brother Gage Ripley and his grandmother, Charlotte Rigley Saunders.
The family has entrusted Waybright Funeral Home with the arrangements. A time of visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on December 23, 2020 at the Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com