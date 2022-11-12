Thank you for Reading.

RITA BURGESS, 66, of South Charleston, WV departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home.

She was born November 29, 1955 at Madison, WV a daughter of the late Cecil Ray and Bertha Faye McNeely Bias. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ruford Gene Manley; and nieces Angela Williams and April Ball.

