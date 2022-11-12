RITA BURGESS, 66, of South Charleston, WV departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home.
She was born November 29, 1955 at Madison, WV a daughter of the late Cecil Ray and Bertha Faye McNeely Bias. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ruford Gene Manley; and nieces Angela Williams and April Ball.
Rita was a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan! She enjoyed going to the drag strip cheering her daughter on the racetrack. She loved watching her grandchildren play ball. She loved her family with everything in her, they were her world.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Ray Burgess; two daughters, Stefhanie Slaughter (Jeremy) of S. Charleston, WV and Amanda Malcomb of Danville, WV; her son, Sean Burgess of Kingston Springs, TN; brother Ty Bias of Madison, WV; sisters, Linda Martin of Loudon, TN, Diana (Jimmy) Chambers of Hewett, WV, Jane Ball of Rocky River, OH, and Sue Ball of Chapmanville, WV; grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary, and Macee Malcomb, Preston Slaughter, and Patrick, Lacy, Nautica, and Kaiden Burgess; and her great grandson, Waylen Malcomb.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Rev. Joe Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at South Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be Sunday from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.