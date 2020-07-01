RITA LORAINE RUSSELL, 72, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020, after a short illness.
She was a retired home health care provider for the elderly and homemaker to her siblings, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Clayton Payne; brother, Clayton Wayne Payne; and an infant son.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Boyles of Nitro and Dorenda Chandler of Hurricane; grandchildren, Brian Chandler, Caitlyn and Camlyn Boyles; great-granddaughter, Raylan Grace; longtime loving companion, Mike Weaver; brother, David Payne; sisters, Danette Rigsby, Sandy Sowards and Brenda Hedgecoth.
The family would like to thank everyone for their care and compassion.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.