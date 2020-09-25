RITA MARLENE PETRY, was carried by angels into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Marlene was born August 9, 1940 to the late Leonard and June Cooper. She was a graduate of East Bank High School. Marlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always had a kind word, a compassionate heart and a smile. She greatly enjoyed playing the piano, writing poems, drawing and making "crafts" with her grandchildren.
Marlene became a Christian at the age of 10 and was the true example of how a Christian should conduct themselves in thought, word and deed. She constantly gave with a servant's heart, acting as Sunday School teacher, organist, pianist and Choir Director at Belle Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy Petry; her children Christel (Jimmy) Mize, Cheryl (Joe) Walker and Shawn Petry; sister, Linda Cooper and brother, Larry Cooper. She is also survived by her greatest joys - her grandchildren: Mackenzie (Aaron) Spencer, Mallorie Mize, James King, A. King and Aubrey Petry. Marlene also was blessed with four bonus grandchildren: Jacob, Colin, Olivia and Dylan Walker.
All who knew her considered themselves blessed that she had been a part of their lives. She will be sorely missed.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."- 2 Timothy 4:7
A walk-through visitation will be held at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home in Belle on Saturday, September 26, from 12 - 1 p.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19, proper facial coverings must be worn, and social distancing will be observed.
