RITA MERCER, 65 of Hurricane, WV was called home to be with the Lord early Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born June 13, 1955 in Welch, WV she was the youngest daughter of the late James Samuel Clark and Gladys Eve Clark.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Gary Mercer, daughter Brittany Gregory, son Heath Mercer and partner Eric, two Grandchildren, Peyton and A.J., Sister Sharon Bailey from Fredericksburg, VA, Brother Ronald Clark from Fort Myers Beach, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rita was a graduate of Princeton Senior High School and graduated at the top of her class as a Registered Nurse from Bluefield State College and was a leader in her field. She became Head of Nurses of multiple organizations and retired as Charge Nurse of Heartland of Charleston. Rita enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren and her lovable fur-babies, Cupcake and Marshmallow.
Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services are being arranged by Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home of Morgantown. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you consider a small donation to the memorial Go Fund me page at https://gf.me/u/zakxia