RITA P. MARTIN, 63, of Hurricane, passed away December 29, 2020 after complications of Covid-19. Rita was currently employed by Family Health Care of Teays Valley and was a graduate of Winfield High School class of 1976, she was a kind and loving daughter, sister and friend. She loved Pocahontas County, WV and anywhere on the Beach.
She was preceded in death by parents Boyd F and Hazel E. Martin; sisters, Donna L Byers and Hilda A Somerville and most recently her true love Steven D. Erwin.
She is survived by her faithful little buddy Bandit, brother Arnold L Martin (Karen) of Red House WV, twin sister Lisa A. Holstein (Cal) of Patriot OH, nieces, Paula Byers of Culpeper VA, Rachel Martin of Buffalo WV, Lisa Barnette St. Albans WV, Mariah Facemyre of St. Albans WV, Nephew Ryan Martin of Red House WV, and many loving friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 Monday, January 4, 2021 at Valley View Cemetery. Family and friends should meet at the cemetery and await her arrival by horse drawn carriage just prior to the service.
