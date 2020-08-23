Essential reporting in volatile times.

RITA PARSONS, 56, of Winfield, passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gatens Harding Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamilygroup.com.