RITA PARSONS, 56, of Winfield, passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gatens Harding Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
