RITCHIE PENNINGTON 74, of Port Charlotte, FL formally of Charleston WV entered into rest, peacefully & painlessly September 4, 2021, at home after a valiant struggle with advanced liver cancer (HCC).
He was born November 1, 1946 in Charleston WV to the late Jesse Pennington & Harriett Ullom. He was preceded in death by daughter Christina Garcia, sisters Juanita Carter & Sandra Kay.
Ritchie is survived by his Wife, Shari, of 49 years & Daughter, Cari Skiles (Martin) of Charleston WV; five granddaughters, Haylee, Macie, & Emma Skiles and Brittany Mitchell (Christian) of Charleston WV & Sierra Mitchell (Stevan) of Port Charlotte FL Four great granddaughters; one great grandson; sisters, Becky Mancari, Robin (Ev) Shamp. Brother Carl (Sandra) Pennington; special cousin/friend Karen Stout & many loving nieces & nephews.
Ritchie served with the USAF in Thailand as an Airplane Mechanic from 1966-1969. He was honorably discharged & received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Exceptional Service Award, Good Conduct Medal & National Defense Service Medal. He also served in the Army Reserves as a cook from the late 80's until June 2000.
After the USAF, he worked as a Master Electrician with E.I. DuPont in Belle, WV for 25+ years. He continued working & staying active even after retiring. He worked for Capital City Auto Auction, Lowe's, KBR at DuPont plant & various duties with wife Shari's cleaning company.
Ritchie was a member of FOP & Moose Lodge #1444 in Charleston WV & Elks Lodge in Florida.
He enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, football, baseball, playing Santa, classic TV, cooking big breakfasts, ice cream, his cat Jasper, & spending time with family and friends.
He was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Charleston WV.