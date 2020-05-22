RIVER ELIAS MILLER passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother, with his father by his side. River Elias was born May 13th, 2020.
During his short days here on earth, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.
River Elias is the son of Brittany Slater-Miller and Winfred Miller III. He is survived by three siblings, Aurbree Miller, Hunter Miller, and Weston Miller; loving grandparents, Lisa Elmore, Benjamin Slater, and Melissa Miller; great - grandparents, Helen Harrison, Jane Slater, and Jr. Slater; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Andy Elmore and Winfred Miller II.
Services will be held at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Burial will be in Fisher Cemetery.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.