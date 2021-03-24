ROBERT A CLONCH of Mt Olive passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2021.
Bob (Uncle Bob as he was affectionately known) was born June 15, 1935 at Mt Olive, WV. He accepted the Lord as his Saviour at the age of 14 at the Mt Olive Baptist Church.
Bob served in the US Army in France. He was retired from Chrysler Corp in Delaware.
He loved Bluegrass music and played both Banjo and Guitar. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an animal and nature lover.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Eber and Thelma Clonch of Mt Olive; brothers Gene Harmon of Ravenswood; Jimmy of Gallipolis Ferry; Joseph of Mt Olive; and sister Dorothy of Pt Pleasant.
Bob is survived by one sister, Peggy Bragg of Oak Hill, one sister-in-law, Gloria Clonch of Mt. Olive, seven nieces and nephews and their families as well as other relatives and friends.
Once retired Bob returned to Mt Olive. He loved fishing and hunting with his (now deceased) brother Joe and their surviving lifelong friend and neighbor Rufus Simpson.
No public service is planned. Funeral arrangements are in the care of O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com