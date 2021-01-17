Robert A. Collins Jr

ROBERT A. "BOBBY" COLLINS JR., 67 of Charleston, passed away, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at CAMC Memorial.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Wanda Burns Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irma Holstine Collins; daughters, Misty and Christy Harris, both of Charleston; grandchildren, Brandon and Mollie Slaughter and Cameron Terry all of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Zander, Emerson and Leo Slaughter all of Charleston; sisters, Joyce Collins of Huntington, Judy (Johnny) Cleary of Nicholasville, KY, Janet (Jerry) Moore of Eleanor, Joan (Jeff) Webb of St. Albans and Jennifer Collins (Mark Jones) of South Charleston; 10 nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews; fur babies, which he loved dearly, LD, Weezy and Boo.
Bobby graduated from DuPont High School in 1972. He worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad with over 33 years of service. He and Irma enjoyed camping and four wheeling together. He also loved hunting and was an avid WVU and Cleveland Browns fan.
Per Bobby's wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services at this time. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
