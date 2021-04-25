ROBERT A. LEE, "Bob" or "Chief" or "Big Guy" as many called him went home to the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Bob was born in South Charleston, WV on October 8, 1937. He was blessed to have kept many friends from his early grade school days until his death. He started his career at Union Carbide after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Welch. They had four children: Bobby, Vicki, Tammi, and Tracy.
Bob moved his family to Florida in 1963. He became a fireman for Cocoa Beach and worked his way through the ranks to become Cocoa Beach Fire Chief, a position he held until 1975. He then took a position as Deputy State Fire Marshall, a position he held for several years before returning to Brevard County to become District 4 Fire Chief. He was later appointed to the position of Brevard County Fire Chief, in charge of all county fire departments and ambulances, among other duties. He loved his job. He started the Fire Sciences Technology Education program at Brevard Community College under the direction of his lifelong friend, Bob Anderson. He was in the U.S. National Guard, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Moose Lodge for over 50 years, and an Elks member.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his son Tracy, his sister Mary, his stepson Mike, and his beloved daughter-in-law Faye.
He leaves behind his loving partner Carol Trent. He is survived by his sister Betty, his children Bobby (Sue), Vicki (LeRoy), Tammi (Steve), and Shaun. His grandchildren Dante, Tim, Corey, Shane, Sarah, Cassie, Chelsea, and several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a good Christian man dearly loved by all. He will be truly missed by all the family and friends he leaves behind.
A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on May 1, 2021 @ 2 p.m., at the Clearlake First Baptist Church, 1640 Minnie Street, Cocoa, FL 32926. Followed by a Celebration of Life and Reception at The Clearlake Moose Lodge 221 Clearlake Road Cocoa FL 32922.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Space Coast Early Intervention, 3790 Dairy Rd , Melbourne, FL 32904
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.