ROBERT A. MULLINS JR., 64, of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021 after a short illness.
Robert was born March 21, 1957 to Sylvia Jett Mullins and the late Robert Mullins Sr. He was the owner of Can-Du Construction, co-founder of Melody's Manna, and was a member of Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes. Robert was a hard-working man who made the Lord and his family come first.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife and best friend of 43 years, Debra "Debbie" Mullins at Home; children, Melissa Wellman (Lee) of Cross Lanes, Joel Mullins (Erica) of Cross Lanes, and Melody Leedy (Justin) of Concord, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jack, Juliet, Tyler, Miley, Lyla, Madden, Elliot, and Milllie.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes with Pastor Bill Huddleston officiating. Private burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
A gathering of family and friends will begin one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Mountaineer Food Bank, 484 Enterprise Dr, Gassaway, WV 26624.
