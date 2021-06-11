Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT A. MULLINS JR., 64, of Cross Lanes died June 9, 2021. Service at 11 a.m., Monday June 14, at the Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes with visitation 1 hour before service with private burial in Donel. C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.

