ROBERT A. MULLINS JR., 64, of Cross Lanes died June 9, 2021. Service at 11 a.m., Monday June 14, at the Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes with visitation 1 hour before service with private burial in Donel. C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.