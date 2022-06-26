Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT ALAN ALEXANDER, 64, passed away at his home Tuesday June 7.

Robert was born April 21, 1958 in South Charleston, WV and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1977.

Preceding him in death were parents, Ernest Lee Alexander Sr. and Magnolia Cashwell Alexander, and brother Ernest Lee Alexander Jr.

Robert is survived by wife Rebecca and sons Robert Tyler, Scottie, DeShaun and Josh.

Robert was a two-time Kennedy Award winner, given to the state's top high school football player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

He became the No. 1 high school football recruit in the United States and was named PARADE Magazine's Player of the Year in 1976.

Robert had more than 200 college scholarship offers, and made visits to some of the nation's top football programs. He chose West Virginia University, where he played from 1977 to 1980.

Selected in the 1981 NFL Draft, he played for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Los Angeles Express of the USFL before injuries ended his pro career prematurely.

Robert trusted Jesus as his personal savior and became a Christian. He loved people and was a good friend.

A memorial is planned for Thursday June 30 with visitation at 4 - 5 p.m., at the gymnasium at South Charleston High School. The service will follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Woods officiating.

Cards of sympathy and encouragement will be received in lieu of flowers.

