Robert Alan Alexander Jun 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERT ALAN ALEXANDER, 64, passed away at his home Tuesday June 7.Robert was born April 21, 1958 in South Charleston, WV and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1977.Preceding him in death were parents, Ernest Lee Alexander Sr. and Magnolia Cashwell Alexander, and brother Ernest Lee Alexander Jr.Robert is survived by wife Rebecca and sons Robert Tyler, Scottie, DeShaun and Josh.Robert was a two-time Kennedy Award winner, given to the state's top high school football player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.He became the No. 1 high school football recruit in the United States and was named PARADE Magazine's Player of the Year in 1976.Robert had more than 200 college scholarship offers, and made visits to some of the nation's top football programs. He chose West Virginia University, where he played from 1977 to 1980.Selected in the 1981 NFL Draft, he played for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Los Angeles Express of the USFL before injuries ended his pro career prematurely.Robert trusted Jesus as his personal savior and became a Christian. He loved people and was a good friend.A memorial is planned for Thursday June 30 with visitation at 4 - 5 p.m., at the gymnasium at South Charleston High School. The service will follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Woods officiating.Cards of sympathy and encouragement will be received in lieu of flowers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Alan Alexander Sport School American Football Deshaun Scottie Ernest Lee Alexander South Charleston High School High School Rebecca Recommended for you Local Spotlight Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Patricia Ann Davis Norma Lea Weaver Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels Paul Stephen Miller Paul Stephen Miller David Lee Erwin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people