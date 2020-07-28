ROBERT ALLEN BOGGS, 55, of Duck, WV entered into rest on July 24, 2020 at his home. A public visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will follow in King Cemetery.
