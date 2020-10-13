ROBERT ALLEN WHITE, 92, of Alkol, WV, went home Friday, October 9, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Robert was a member of the Left Fork Baptist Church over 60 years and he served as a Deacon over 40 years. He retired from the coal mines where he worked as an electrician.
He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, a member of the Griffithsville Masonic Lodge #71, the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree, the Madison Chapter #121 Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Cora Hager White and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juanita; sons James Ron White (Elizabeth) and Randall White of Goshen, IN; daughter Lisa Mallory (Chuck) of Scott Depot, WV; sister Barbara White of Charleston; five granddaughters Kristin Davis (Bryan), Shelby White, Brooke Ellison (Matt), Hannah Nelson (Colin), and Brenna White; two great granddaughters and a great grandson expected in November.
In keeping with his wishes Robert was cremated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Randell Kinder officiating and Military Honors conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the critical care nurses and to Dr. Eggleston at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Left Fork Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 202, Alkol, WV 25501.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.