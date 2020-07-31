Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROBERT ANDERSON WILSON, 41, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will follow visitation. Burial will be in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.