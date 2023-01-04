ROBERT ANTHONY THOMPSON passed away January 1, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House following a long illness.
Robert was born to Frank and Norma Thompson (both deceased) on August 28, 1964. He was raised on Georges Creek and lived there most of his life.
Robert is survived by his loving sisters, Mary Ann (Tim) Walker and Janie Mangus. He also leaves his two grandsons, Da'Kari Booth and Maddox Light.
Robert was pre-deceased by his only child, Kathryn "Nikki" Thompson. He was also pre-deceased by brothers, James Thompson, Plena Thompson, and Charles Massey; sisters, Dora Perkins and Laverne Taylor.
Robert's early life was filled with family and friends running up and down the holler. He attended Malden Elementary and DuPont Jr. and High school. Robert left school but later obtained his GED and graduated from the WVSP to begin his career as a Dunbar Police Officer. Nothing made him prouder than being a police officer. An on-the-job injury forced him into early disability. Once a cop always a cop.
At Robert's request there will be no services.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice for their support over the past 8 months. Also, his niece Jessica Carter who was always there for us.
If you are so inclined, make a donation to Hospice in his name or to the food pantry at Heart and Hand in South Charleston.