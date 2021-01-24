Robert Bass

ROBERT "BOB" BASS 77, of Cedar Grove passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at CAMC General Division Charleston, WV after a sudden illness.
Bob lived most of his life in West Virginia and never met a stranger.
He retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education where he worked as a teacher at Carver Career Center. Bob earned a Master's Degree plus 30 additional hours in Education while teaching. Bob was a Marine Corp. Veteran.
He was a great Husband and provider for his family and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Surviving wife of 58 years Wanda J. Shelton Bass; son, Sam Bass and daughter, Pamela Jo Bass Jolly, sisters Lora Lezark and Nancy Romeo, 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Montgomery Memorial Park ,London.
There will be a walk Thru visitation on Tuesday January 26, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Social Distancing and Face Coverings are required at the Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Bass Family.