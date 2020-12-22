ROBERT BLAINE "BOB" OSBORNE was born June 7, 1931. He peacefully crossed to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family on December 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Bob was a man of faith who was fully devoted to his family.
He became a Christian during a revival service at Fola Missionary Baptist Church when he was fourteen. He never departed from that commitment to the Lord. He was an adult class Sunday School teacher for many years and served as a deacon to Widen Baptist Church, Widen, WV and First Baptist Church of Eau Gallie, Melbourne, FL.
On June 2, 1951, Bob married the love of his life, Donna Jean Bird Osborne. They were married for sixty-seven years before her passing. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Steven Bird Osborne and Suzanne Gay "Suzie" Osborne Legg.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of Clay County High School, where he was an active member of student council and sports teams. He later continued his education at West Virginia University, Florida Institute of Technology, and University of Central Florida. Education was a priority throughout his life and he was always willing to financially assist or privately tutor students.
While living in Widen, Bob taught at Widen High School and later was a member of the survey crew for Elk River Coal and Lumber Company. After moving to Florida, Bob began an exciting career with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He was a Geodetic Engineer and assisted in developing the tracking system for Apollo missions. Additionally, he was privileged to be a member of the launch teams that landed astronauts on the moon. After leaving NASA, Bob completed his working career as an educator. He taught at Dr. W. J. Creel Elementary until retirement.
Always an avid sportsman, Bob loved his time on the water. He enjoyed fishing the waters from Canada to his beloved Lake Okeechobee in Florida. At one time, Bob was an active member of Trout Unlimited. He was a master fly-fisherman who tied his own flies and enjoyed sharing his skills with anyone who would listen. He was involved in organized sports until he was up in years. He was first known as first basemen for the "Fola Boys" who always had a winning team.
Bob was preceded in death by his bride Donna Jean and his son Steve. Surviving to cherish his memory are: his daughter Suzie Legg and her husband Dennis, granddaughter Ashley Kinder and her husband Britain, grandsons: Richard Osborne and Robert Osborne and his wife Ashley. Also surviving are: his daughter-in-law Susan Osborne, great-grandchildren: Isaac and Eli Kinder; Baylee and Waylon Osborne, and his sister, Martha Osborne Neal.
There will be a celebration of his life in the near future.