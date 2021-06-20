Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT "BOB" ALLEN LAMB, JR. passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary can be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net.

