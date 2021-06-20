ROBERT "BOB" ALLEN LAMB, JR. passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary can be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.