ROBERT "BOB" BAILEY, 74, of Winfield passed away Saturday July 31, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday August 5, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.

